ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ECB move to temper energy costs would push up unemployment -DIW think tank

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could cut households’ fuel bill by raising interest rates but that would weigh on industrial output and boost unemployment, the German Institute for Economic Research or DIW, said in a research note on Wednesday.

With inflation at a record high 7.5%, the ECB is under increasing pressure to tighten policy, even if rapid price growth is mostly due to soaring oil and gas prices, which are largely outside the bank’s control.

But a rate hike would strengthen the euro, so the effective cost of energy would fall since these commodities are mostly denominated in dollars.

“Time series models for Germany show that an interest rate increase would decrease headline inflation by 0.2% and heating and fuel prices by up to 4%,” DIW, an influential think tank, said.

“At the same time, an interest rate increase would derail industrial production and increase unemployment during an already slow economic recovery,” it added.

Although conservative policymakers, including the central bank chief of Germany, are pushing the ECB to put a rate hike on the agenda, the bank has made no commitment on rates, arguing that the war in Ukraine has created exceptional uncertainty.

Still, around 60 basis points of rates hikes are now priced in by markets over the course of this year, with investors expecting the minus 0.5% deposit rate back in positive territory for the first time in a decade.

The move is still likely to be a dilemma for the ECB given the difficult tradeoffs, DIW argued.

“If it decreases inflation, it will also stall economic recovery. Nevertheless, it is crucial that the ECB fulfils its responsibilities and credibly conveys that it will take the necessary action.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

A Brewing Commodities Crisis Could Push Up Shipping Costs Even More

A Credit Suisse report suggests the Russian-Ukraine conflict could be a tailwind for shipping freight rates. A provocative report by Credit Suisse’s Zoltan Pozsar that was making the rounds in certain corners of Twitter last week suggests that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be a strong tailwind for shipping freight rates.
INDUSTRY
Detroit News

Record gas prices are pushing up everyday costs, dampening economic recovery

Americans are facing sticker shock at gas stations across the country, but surging global energy costs are rippling through the economy in other ways, too: Airlines are scaling back on flights. Truckers are adding fuel surcharges. And lawn care companies and mobile dog groomers are upping their service fees. Russia's...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

ECB would rethink end of bond buys in deep recession -Schnabel

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would reconsider plans to end its bond-buying stimulus programme this summer if the euro zone economy fell into a "deep recession" because of the conflict in Ukraine, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. "If we now fall into a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Think Tank#Inflation#Interest Rates#The European Central Bank#Diw#Time
US News and World Report

ECB Expects Core Inflation to Fade as Energy Prices Level Off: Lane

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Much of the underlying inflation in the euro zone is a factor of high energy prices and will likely fade over time as fuel costs off, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. "One percentage point of goods inflation might be attributable to factors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ECB would react to second-round inflation effects - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take action if it sees second-round inflation effects and a de-anchoring of medium-term inflation expectations, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos told a German newspaper. They would be “deciding factors,” he told Handelsblatt in an interview published on...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Respected IFS think-tank warns that Rishi Sunak CAN'T solve the cost-of-living crisis and Britons will be 'fundamentally worse off' than before the pandemic and Ukraine war battered the economy

Britain has been left fundamentally 'worse off' by the economic impact of Covid and the subsequent war in Ukraine and Rishi Sunak is limited in what he can do to help today, a leading economist has warned. Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that while the...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Lack of low-income support pushes 1.3 million into poverty, think tank says

Resolution Foundation warned Rishi Sunak’s measures represented a ‘big but poorly targeted policy package’. The lack of support for low-income families in the Chancellor’s spring statement leaves more than one million Britons on the verge of “absolute poverty”, a think tank has said. Resolution...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Serum cuts Covishield dose price as India widens booster program

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India has cut the price of its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine as the country plans to offer booster doses to all adults from Sunday. The price will drop to 225 rupees ($2.96) a dose from 600 rupees for private hospitals, the chief executive of SII said in a Tweet on Saturday.
HEALTH
Reuters

Chip undersupply to last until 2024, says Volkswagen CFO -Boersen-Zeitung

BERLIN (Reuters) - Semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arno Antlitz said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday. He said that although bottlenecks would likely begin to ease towards the end of this year, with production returning to 2019 levels next year, this would not be enough to meet heightened demand for the chips.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (9866.HK) said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Generali shareholders urged to back CEO reappointment - documents

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Leading investor advisers have recommended shareholders at Generali back the proposal by the Italian insurer’s outgoing board to hand CEO Philippe Donnet another term at the helm, documents showed on Saturday. In reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis ahead of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy