Fightful Select has learned about a big WWE talent meeting Thursday, March 31. We're told that John Laurinaitis kicked off the meeting by saying he had a guest for the talent in attendance. It was Triple H, who hasn't been seen by most talent since August. We're told it was an emotional scene with many elated that he was there. He discussed his health challenges and introduced WWE President Nick Khan, who he called a friend of over ten years.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO