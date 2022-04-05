ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: COVID-19 vaccination not required for Ukraine’s emergency wartime payment

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Ukraine’s emergency wartime payment is dependent on a citizen’s COVID-19 vaccination status

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky recently announced a special assistance program in which civilians who have lost the opportunity to work because of the Russian invasion can receive a one-time payment from the government.

But online, some people claim Ukrainians must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to qualify.

“Ukraine government announce emergency payments to those impacted by war. But only if you are (vaccinated) and only through the digital system,” reads a March 22 Facebook post .

The post accumulated more than 300 interactions in over a week. Accompanying the text is a video of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal delivering a speech.

Other Facebook users shared a screenshot of a March 11 TikTok video that features a clip of Shmyhal’s remarks with the text, “Are you starting to join the dots yet?” Similar versions of the claim circulated throughout March on platforms like Twitter , Bitchute and Telegram .

However, the posts misrepresent Shmyhal’s announcement about the relief plan. There is no COVID-19 vaccine requirement to qualify for the payment, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported .

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the post for comment.

No COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The full text of the resolution behind the relief plan doesn’t reference vaccinations. And Shmyhal didn’t say during his speech that a COVID-19 vaccine would be required to collect the payment.

“The program will work by analogy with payments with vaccination, that is with the help of the Diia application,” Shmyhal said March 6, according to an English interpretation of his remarks uploaded to YouTube by UATV, a Ukrainian news agency.

The Diia government app Shymhal referenced allows citizens to upload identification documents or a vaccine passport. Before the Russian invasion, the app was used to distribute payments to people who received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Google translation of a December 2021 press release .

But that's not the app's only function.

Users can also donate to Ukraine's military through Diia. Shymhal brought up vaccination payments to explain how the wartime payments would similarly be distributed through the eSupport program, an initiative launched by Zelenskyy to boost Ukraine's vaccination rates.

There is no mention of a vaccine requirement in instructions from Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation on how to receive the assistance. The ministry's website notes citizens who have already collected a financial incentive for receiving a COVID-19 shot are still eligible for the war payment.

Fact check: No connection between Ukrainian app and World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset'

In a Facebook comment March 14, Diia's page responded to a user clarifying that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not a necessary condition for collecting the payment. Ukrainian news outlet Segodnya also reported that citizens can apply for the payment “regardless of the level of your vaccination,” according to a Google translation .

Zelenskyy's March 3 announcement about the relief program states all Ukrainian citizens affected by the Russian invasion qualify for the payment and that there are no terms.

“Every employee, every sole proprietor, every citizen of Ukraine, from whom Russia has taken away the opportunity to work, will receive six and a half thousand hryvnias without any conditions,” he said in the statement, according to a Google translation .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Ukraine’s emergency wartime payment is dependent on a citizen's COVID-19 vaccination status. Reports and announcements from Ukraine’s government indicate all Ukrainians impacted by the war are eligible for the payment, and there is no mention of a vaccine mandate. Shmyhal said the war payment program would be similar to Ukraine’s previous COVID-19 vaccine incentive initiative, but he did not say a vaccine is required to qualify for the relief.

