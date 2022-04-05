See the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's 'epic' Vegas wedding ceremony with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially walked down the aisle.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the Blink-182 drummer had a wedding ceremony shortly after Barker's Grammy performance Sunday night in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared photos on Instagram from the big day. The series of pictures shows Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 42, both wearing sunglasses and decked out in leather clothing, standing before an Elvis impersonator. Kardashian even held a bouquet of red roses.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the post. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Barker commented on the post with two groom emojis while sister Kim Kardashian left wedding chapel emojis.

Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, told USA TODAY Tuesday that the couple's ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. Monday morning. Prior to arriving, Kardashian and Barker called the chapel at 12:30 a.m. to confirm the 24-hour wedding chapel was still open for appointments.

Frierson was not allowed to take photos or videos of the ceremony but noted that Kardashian and Barker's four guests documented the ceremony on their phones.

Kardashian and her sisters Kim , Khloe , and Kendall Jenner , as well as mom, Kris Jenner, made an appearance on " Jimmy Kimmel Live " Wednesday night where they discussed the spontaneous trip to the chapel. "I knew and Khloe knew," said Kris. Khloe added, "I was on FaceTime."

The rest of the family discovered Kardashian and Barker had a Vegas wedding after she posted in their group chat. "I was sleeping," Kim Kardashia revealed, adding, "She put it in the group chat, like, 'Oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night.' And I woke up to like a million texts. I was like, 'What?' "

While the couple's early-morning ceremony was the real deal, the two are not legally married. Frierson added that it was not disclosed whether Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license ahead of the whirlwind ceremony.

Kardashian confirmed on "Jimmy Kimmy Live" that she and Barker attempted to obtain a marriage license, but couldn't due to the time. She defensively declared that she did not get "fake married." "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour... I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?' We asked like five times, 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' And they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.' We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."

Kardashian and Barker first announced their engagement in October , eight months after making their relationship Instagram official days after Valentine's Day.

Barker popped the question by the beach, where he elaborately laid out dozens of roses in the shape of a heart with candles surrounding the two lovebirds.

The Poosh founder shared photos from the intimate engagement on Instagram , writing: "forever @travisbarker."

At the time, she shared more photos from the special day. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," she wrote .

"Forever with you is a dream come true," Barker replied to her in the comments.

On his own Instagram account, Barker also shared more photos of the two with Kardashian commenting: "My favorite person in the world, my fiancé."

Last month, the couple shared they were looking to grow their family together.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kardashian said in a trailer for her new Hulu reality series "The Kardashians." Clips show the snuggly couple in a doctor's office as they appear to embark on a fertility journey.

The celeb couple have captivated fans everywhere with their whirlwind romance, sharing candid photos of vacations together, intense red carpet PDA and tattooed expressions of love on Instagram.

Rumors about Kardashian and Barker's relationship swirled long before the couple started sharing their love for each other on social media.

In an interview with People , published in March 2019, Barker shut down fans' hopes that the two were anything more than friends. The month prior, E! News published photos of the two stepping out together for dinner in Malibu, California.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” he told the outlet, shortly before opening the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Contributing: Pamela Avila, Charles Trepany, Edward Segarra, and Naledi Ushe

