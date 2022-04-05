A Canadian national flag at a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada. JASON REDMOND, AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer warning U.S. travelers to avoid trips to Canada as part of its ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 risk in destinations around the globe.

On Monday, the health agency slotted the country as a "Level 3" indicating "High" COVID-19 risk from "Level 4." The CDC had slotted Canada as a "Level 4" destination on Jan. 10 .

However, the dropping of the warning comes with stipulations. The CDC still advises travelers to get vaccinated before visiting the destination.

"Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Canada," the CDC said . "If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Canada."

This week, the CDC did not reassign any destinations to its "Level 4" list. Instead, it added more destinations to lower tiers of its four-level risk scale.

Other countries moved to the "Level 3" list Monday include:

Antigua and Barbuda.

Argentina.

Armenia.

Azerbaijan.

Belize.

Grenada.

Iran.

Libya.

Oman.

Panama.

Paraguay.

Saint Lucia.

Suriname.

And others were added to "Level 2" indicating "moderate" COVID-19 risk including:

Botswana.

Eswatini.

Iraq.

South Africa.

Dominican Republic.

And more were added to "Level 1" indicating "low" COVID risk including:

Jamaica.

Ghana.

Malawi.

Morocco.

Nepal.

Pakistan.

In February , federal health officials warned U.S. travelers to avoid more than 135 destinations because of COVID-19.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC no longer warning against travel to Canada because of COVID-19