Civica, Inc. (Civica, Civica Rx), co-founded by SSM Health and a number of the nation’s leading health systems, announces plans to manufacture and distribute insulins that, once approved, will be available to people with diabetes at significantly lower prices than insulins currently on the market. The availability of affordable insulins will benefit people with diabetes who have been forced to choose between life-sustaining medicines and living expenses, particularly those who are uninsured or underinsured and often pay the most out of pocket for their medications.

27 DAYS AGO