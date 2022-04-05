ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds release OF Shogo Akiyama ahead of Opening Day

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BXud_0f0Onhzb00
Left fielder Shogo Akiyama. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

As Jesse Borek wrote for the official MLB website over the weekend, the Cincinnati Reds informed outfielder Shogo Akiyama he would not be on the club's big-league roster for Thursday's Opening Day game at the Atlanta Braves.

Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and Fletcher Keel of Cincinnati's WLWT, the Reds officially released Akiyama on Tuesday.

Akiyama became the first Japanese player in Reds history when he put pen to paper on a three-year contract worth $21 million in January 2020. His MLB debut and first season with Cincinnati were drastically altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was slowed by injury issues during the 2021 campaign but also struggled to look the part when healthy.

Across 142 career regular-season games with the Reds, the outfielder, who turns 34 years old on April 16, hit .224 with zero home runs and 21 RBI. Akiyama had gone 4-for-22 (.182) with four singles and six strikeouts in seven spring training games this year.

"It wasn’t like I was caught off guard or [it was] anything unpredictable," Akiyama said Sunday about not making the Cincinnati Opening Day squad. "I know that in the big leagues here, it could happen at any time."

Meanwhile, Reds general manager Nick Krall said individuals such as Jake Fraley and Tyler Naquin were "better options."

The Reds still owe Akiyama $8 million for the final campaign of his deal.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals star Albert Pujols announces divorce from wife of 22 years

As noted by The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has been in headlines this spring due to his return to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he first played from 2001 through 2011, and because his wife, Deidre, recently needed brain surgery to remove a tumor first discovered in October.
MLB
Yardbarker

Ex-MVP Andrew McCutchen calls out Angels over Justin Upton DFA

One prominent MLB player is sounding off on the Los Angeles Angels’ decision to pull the plug on the Justin Upton era. The Angels decided this week to designate the four-time All-Star Upton for assignment. Upton was in the final year of a five-year deal with the team. Milwaukee...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Shogo Akiyama
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reacts to low Hall of Fame vote total

Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Atlanta Braves#The Associated Press#Espn#Japanese
Yardbarker

Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 4.0

Armed with two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers will be on the clock in exactly three weeks. With needs at receiver, offensive tackle and outside linebacker topping the list, Green Bay owns No. 22 and No. 28 of the first round, No. 53 and No. 59 of the second round and seven picks in the first four rounds.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Eligible For A 2 Year, $97 Million Extension With The Lakers: LeBron Could Be In LA Till 2025

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday, as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in yet another disappointing out for them. This is the second season since LeBron has joined the Lakers that the team has missed out on the NBA playoffs entirely. Other than the one championship season, it has not been a very successful stint for LeBron in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods announces his plan for the Masters

Tiger Woods has been spotted working on his game quite a bit recently, which has led to constant speculation about him potentially teeing it up at the Masters. The 15-time major champion finally provided a real update on Sunday. Woods confirmed that he has not ruled out playing in the...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving goes viral for insane pregame dribbling routine

Kyrie Irving may not play for Washington, but he is still a wizard when it comes to handling the basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard went viral this week for his superhuman pregame dribbling routine. Before Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets tweeted footage of Irving rapidly dribbling the ball using only one finger at a time and alternating between all five of his fingers. Irving never repeated fingers and then did the exact same thing with the other hand.
NBA
Yardbarker

Fred Couples: Tiger Woods 'ready to roll' at upcoming Masters

Tiger Woods is on the verge of completing what some would call a miraculous comeback, as he suggested Tuesday he's on track to play at the Masters tournament that gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday morning roughly 14 months after he nearly lost his leg and career to a serious and horrific car crash.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Tomase: What surprising Jose Ramirez deal means for Devers, Red Sox

In an alternate universe, perhaps the Red Sox could've targeted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez this winter via trade as a stopgap at second base and insurance against Rafael Devers leaving in free agency. Ramirez, however, may have done the Red Sox an even bigger favor by staying put on...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu reveals stance on Saints after meeting

Tyrann Mathieu made an intriguing visit to the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, but even he has doubts about whether a fit exists between the two parties. The veteran safety and New Orleans native visited the Saints, but did so while visiting with family. In other words, the visit was not the primary reason Mathieu was in New Orleans, which would seemingly make it less significant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Prevented Tom Brady from Leaving Buccaneers to Join Dolphins

There were no rumors of free agents getting ready to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading south to be Miami Dolphins in 2022, but if stories are believed, the quarterback everyone wants to follow may have been headed there himself. So, what stopped it? A lawsuit, filed by former Dolphins...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy