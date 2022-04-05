ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House Republicans seek to punish Citigroup over abortion feud

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Tuesday demanded that the chamber drop Citigroup Inc as its provider of credit cards for lawmakers, after the financial institution offered to pay travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

The credit cards, issued to all 435 members of the House, are used to pay for airline flights, office supplies and other goods.

Texas and some other states have enacted new abortion restrictions and the U.S. Supreme Court has been weighing a challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting nationwide access to abortion. Citigroup was the first major U.S. bank to commit to covering workers’ abortion-related costs.

Abortion is a deeply divisive issue in the United States, and a key focus for both parties in the run-up to the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024.

“By choosing to underwrite travel to abortions for its employees, Citi has explicitly staked out its position to advance the liberal agenda of abortion on demand and has shown no regard for whether a particular state’s laws are in place to protect the safety of a woman and her child,” Representative Mike Johnson and 44 fellow Republican colleagues wrote in a letter to the House’s chief administrative officer, who oversees logistics issues like credit cards.

There are 209 Republicans in the 435-member House that is narrowly controlled by Democrats. Most Democrats in Congress support abortion rights.

The Republicans’ demand was the latest sign that the political party, which for decades was closely aligned with corporate America, had become at odds with big business over disagreements on social issues.

A spokesperson for House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor was not immediately available for comment.

A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment.

Another hot-button topic that has divided Republican officials and corporations is LGBTQ issues.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has embraced a feud with Walt Disney Co, whose Disney World complex is one of the state’s major economic engines. The company is seeking repeal of a law DeSantis signed limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools.

“Disney has alienated a lot of people now,” he said at a press conference last week, threatening to revoke regulatory conditions that allow it to oversee its Orlando complex with little government intervention.

Comments / 46

hello
3d ago

so is this the Republican way now if you don't agree with what we say we just shut you down! what's next are they just going to execute people who disagree with them you know like Putin does?

Reply(2)
42
Mark Webb
1d ago

My question is why do the taxpayers foot the bill for congress to have credit cards when teachers nation wide must buy classroom supplies out of their own pockets???? Don't get me wrong here, I think that once again the Republicans are attempting to strong arm a company into compliance for their own agenda. This is how dictators get their start.

Reply(2)
16
RarityStation51
1d ago

oh, you want to punish Citigroup over abortion feud but it's okay oppose a bill meant to document and preserve evidence of WarCrimes knowing Ukraine civilians and babies are dying because of Russia's invasion over a month ago... Got It...

Reply
11
