CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in Lake Michigan near Steelworkers Park Sunday afternoon. The body was found at 90th Street, near where the lake meets the Calumet River. The body was recovered around 4 p.m. A Fire Department helicopter was above the scene, while police Marine Unit helicopters officers pulled the body from the water.Late Sunday, there was no word on the person's identity or how they wound up in the lake.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO