Paso Robles, CA

Tour of Paso Raises Nearly $65,000 for Local Cancer Support

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Bike ride draws 122 cyclists in its return to Niner Wine Estates

TEMPLETON — On Sunday, Apr. 3, 122 cyclists met at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles at 7:30 a.m. to participate in the Tour of Paso Bike Ride. Tour of Paso is an annual fundraiser for Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) in Templeton. The ride had both a 50-mile and a 26-mile option for participants, with a luncheon and award ceremony at Niner once the ride concluded at noon. This is the event’s first time at Niner Wine Estates since the 2019 Tour of Paso.

“We are thrilled to be back hosting at Niner and being able to enjoy a nice lunch and some fantastic wine, all provided by Niner Wine Estates,” said CSC-CCC Executive Director Candice Sanders.

Tour of Paso raised close to $65,000, and every penny of the funds will go directly to the CSC-CCC. The money will stay in San Luis Obispo County and support families touched by a cancer diagnosis. Each participant had a suggested fundraising goal of $200.

“[The] donations go towards the continuation and expansion of our comprehensive programming that we offer to our participants,” Sanders said. “Our programs include support groups and social opportunities, educational seminars, health and wellness programs, patient navigation to community resources, as well as limited individual counseling. Backed by evidence that the best cancer support includes social and emotional support, CSC offers our services at no cost and provides support to not just to the cancer patient but to their whole family.”

Since the beginning, CSC-CCC has supported anyone in the county whose family has been touched by cancer, whether it is the patients themselves or their family members.

“Our mission is to ensure that all people touched by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community,” added Sanders, who became involved with CSC-CCC during her own battle with ovarian cancer. We are committed to defining and implementing high-quality cancer care and support and work to improve each participant’s quality of life. We do that through our programming, which focuses on support, education, a healthy lifestyle, social opportunities, and access to resources,”

At The Tour of Paso, awards were given out for the top fundraising team and top individual fundraiser. The award for Top Fundraising Team went to Saxum Vineyards, who brought in over $10,000 in donations. The award for Top Individual Fundraiser went to Daniel Rodriguez from Paso Robles. Prizes included bragging rights, a Tour of Paso jersey, swag bags donated by Lululemon, and wine from Niner Wine Estates.

“Our motto is ‘community is stronger than cancer,’ and this event proves that,” stated Sanders.

Donations are still being accepted through tourofpaso.org.

The Atascadero News

Lawrence Mark Vasquez 1932-2022

Lawrence Mark Vasquez, 90, of Congress, Arizona, was born at the Bayview Hospital in Pacific Grove, CA. on March 16, 1932, to Ora and Ruth Wilmot Vasquez of Carmel Valley, CA. Larey died on March 18 at his home in Congress, Az. He was raised in Carmel Valley, Salinas, and Carmel. He graduated from Bay School and Monterey Union High School and attended Monterey Peninsula Jr. College.
ATASCADERO, CA
El Paso News

Two TTUHSC El Paso professors awarded cancer research grants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two members of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Cancer were recently awarded grants from the Lizanell and Colbert Coldwell Foundation for their work in fighting cancer. Shrikanth S. Gadad, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Center...
EL PASO, TX
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Support Local Heroes and Cruise

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many have supported the Joplin Police with flowers and online support. But an event Saturday in the parking lot of Hope City Church, 1258 Jaguar Road, is a chance to share financially with the three officer families affected by the tragedy. “After the tragic events that...
JOPLIN, MO
Herald Community Newspapers

F.S. students raise money for childhood cancer research

Students from the classes of 2022 and 2023 at H. Frank Carey High School who competed in the Franklin Square school’s Junior/Senior Challenge Night on March 3 raised contributions for the Mighty Madison Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (or DIPG) Research and Awareness Fund. The charity is named in memory...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Fire Celebrates Centennial Anniversary

ATASCADERO — This year, Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services is celebrating 100 years of fire service to their community. Atascadero firefighters would like to honor those who came before them, recognize all who are currently serving, and express appreciation for those who will carry on the legacy into the future.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

