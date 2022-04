The Rangers downed the Penguins into killer whale food again, besting them for a third straight time in just two weeks. This wasn’t the dominating performance the Rangers have put on the Penguins the last two times, but not all games are going to be like that. The Rangers and Penguins were relatively even through the first two periods, with the Rangers using their speed to stretch the Penguins out and get the first two. They didn’t look back after that.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO