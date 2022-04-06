ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Children’s Hospital Warns Of High Patient Volume As Tufts Children’s Nurses Protest Closing

By Christina Hager
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2506Wx_0f0OkpzE00

BOSTON (CBS) – “Where are all these children going to go?” That was the question nurses were asking at a vigil Tuesday to oppose the planned closing of Tufts Children’s Hospital.

“We’re taking away 41 very essential beds, and that’s only magnified by the daily calls that we receive from Children’s Hospital, and other hospitals in the state trying to transfer children in,” said Mary Cornacchia, a Tufts nurse and representative with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The children’s section of Tufts is set to close by July. Management cited fewer patients in its pediatric side as a reason for closing it to make room for more adult care.

But less than three miles away at Boston Children’s Hospital, that Emergency Room is bursting. “There’s a lot going on, but I think there are just more people getting sick,” said Marissa Long who was there with her six-year-old son Tuesday. Boston Children’s put out a message on social media Monday about “a high volume of patients and increased wait times. Please only come to the Emergency Department if medically necessary.”

A spokesperson could not explain why there have been more patients there, but some patients say they’ve seen it themselves. “I do believe that the parking lot speaks for itself, and it’s absurd,” said one mother who brought her son to the hospital Tuesday. All levels of the parking lot were full.

Back at Tufts Children’s Hospital, nurses say they could help, if only they weren’t closing. “There are going to be children sitting and just languishing in emergency departments not getting the correct treatment that they need once this closure takes place,” said Cornacchia.

Tufts Medical Center sent out a statement in response to the vigil:

“Every day, we have the honor to witness the exceptional commitment, professionalism, and passion that Tufts Children’s Hospital nurses show to our pediatric patients and their families. The decision today to honor the history of this great institution and the many children Tufts Children’s has served over the years is one we both understand and respect. While we intend to retain the Neonatal ICU and pediatric outpatient services, the closing of our other inpatient units and active treatment oncology services at Tufts Children’s Hospital was an extremely difficult decision…”

Comments / 3

Related
The Bulletin

‘They encouraged me to make a difference’: Connecticut Children’s nurse inspired by patients

Alexandra Ford is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact. The annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WDSU

No children hospitalized for COVID-19 at Children's Hospital for first time since November 2020

NEW ORLEANS — Friday marks the first day since November 2020 that not a single child was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Children's Hospital in New Orleans. In a tweet, Mark Kline, the chief medical officer at Children's Hospital, said, "The virus is not done with us, but this is a great day to celebrate the commitment and hard work of thousands of families and health professionals across our community."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

Rady Children's Hospital surgeons perform first dual transplant

Physicians at Rady Children's Hospital in Encinitas, Calif. performed the hospital's first dual heart and kidney transplant, NBC San Diego reported March 14. A 13-year-old boy received a heart and kidney transplant. His physicians told the news station that he has made an "amazing recovery," but will continue to be monitored for evidence of organ rejection or changes in heart function.
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Boston Children#The Emergency Department
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
FITCHBURG, MA
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

‘Everything Is On The Table’: Boston, Quincy Mayors To Discuss Long Island Treatment Center Access

QUINCY (CBS) – The Mayor of Quincy says he’s hoping to have a conversation soon with the Mayor of Boston about access to the Long Island treatment center that was closed when the bridge to the facility had to be destroyed due to its deteriorating condition. Thomas Koch says he remains opposed to the bridge because of its access through a North Quincy neighborhood he believes would bring too much traffic and inconvenience. “It’s their money and their property, but you’re talking about how many hundreds of vehicles coming through my neighborhood to get to the bridge,” Koch said....
QUINCY, MA
Daily Mail

Why this year's flu season could be extremely dangerous for children and babies with warnings hospitals could be swamped with kids

Australia had all but eliminated the flu during the last two years of the pandemic, but experts warn it could be back with a vengeance as the nation returns to normal life. Last year the country had just 484 cases of influenza to the end of August with no deaths, compared to some 313,000 cases in 2019 leading to 953 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCVB

Massachusetts announces plan to stop housing inmates at maximum security prison MCI-Cedar Junction

NORFOLK, Mass. — Over the next two years, Massachusetts will gradually end the use of one of the state's maximum-security prisons. Citing the state's historic low prison population and "the aging facility’s exorbitant maintenance costs," The Massachusetts Department of Correction announced a three-phased plan to suspend housing operations at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole. Officials said the plan was the result of an agency-wide review that looked for cost-saving options and operational improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Worcester Woman Hospitalized For 3 Months Due To COVID Now Dealing With Kidney Failure

WORCESTER (CBS) — 29-year-old Emilianne Fitzpatrick of Worcester was living her best life. She was healthy, a college student, a nanny for two little girls, and newly pregnant with her partner of five years when in November she suddenly developed vomiting and diarrhea and tested positive for COVID. Within a week, she was having shortness of breath, chest pain, and trouble walking. By the time she got to the hospital, she was in severe heart failure, placed on a ventilator, and wasn’t expected to live. “They told my girlfriend and my father to come and say goodbye to me because they didn’t...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy