Incoming NYC Transit Authority president lays out goals, priorities for agency

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The incoming NYC Transit Authority president announced Tuesday his goals and priorities for the agency when he takes office.

Richard Davey will assume his new role May 2. Davey most recently served as the Massachusetts Transportation secretary and lived in New York for a few years.

Davey says his top goals will be to combat some of the biggest issues, including subway crime, homelessness, unsanitary conditions, and unreliable service. He also says that he hopes to import best practices from other transit systems that he's had experience working with.

Davey, who doesn't own a car, says he has already spent time riding the subways to see the realities of everyday commuters.

