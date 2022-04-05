ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Southern AZ leaders stand with survivors of sexual assault

By Megan Meier
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NO14h_0f0OklhY00

The issue of sexual assault took center stage in Downtown Tucson on Tuesday. Many who gathered wore the color teal to show they stand with survivors.

"This month we are working on ' The Truth About Teal .' We recognize there are a ton of pervasive, harmful and damaging myths that exist about sexual violence in our community," said Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA) Director, Katlyn Monje.

Monje said one of the myths is that real victims always report the crime to police. In fact, 2 out of 3 sexual assaults are never reported.

"Without hearing from the voices of survivors, we can't hold the perpetrators accountable," said Tucson Assistant Police Chief, Monica Prieto.

Prieto said the department has taken steps to better prepare officers who respond to incidents of sexual assault.

"It's called trauma informed training," said Prieto. "It provides tools to our younger officers to support and really interact with our survivors."

Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero, declared April to be Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Tucson. It marks the start of a month-long campaign to educate more people about local resources.

"Our goal is not to bring down the cases," said Romero. "Our goal is to extinguish sexual assault in our community."

Putting an end to sexual assault is not the responsibility of just one group.

"We need to come together to make sure that wherever that survivor goes for help, that it's there, that they aren't turned away, that they're believed, that they're supported," said Monje. "We need for them to have multiple avenues to received adequate support, so they can start their healing process."

If you, or someone you know, is a survivor of sexual assault, call the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault's 24-hour crisis line: (520) 327-7273.

——-
Megan Meier is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Megan graduated from Arizona State Universityʼs Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications in May 2018. While pursuing her degree in broadcast journalism, Megan interned at the City of Phoenix. Share your story ideas and important issues with Megan by emailing megan.meier@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Crime#Sexual Violence#Sacasa
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy