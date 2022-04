Here’s a look at some of the trending topics for today, April 4. Last night, USC’s women’s basketball took down UConn’s team 64-49 to win the NCAA title. “UConn is not only a great team, it has a great tradition,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said as her players rejoiced around her, after she became the first Black coach to win two Division I titles. “But it was divine order for us to be champions today. We weren’t going to be denied.”

