Around 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Denton County, including the Argyle and Flower Mound areas, until 9 p.m. The storm can bring wind up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls, according to the weather service. Most residents in southern Denton County are more likely to see hail around the size of golf balls.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO