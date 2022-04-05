Colin Cowherd reveals his NFL post free agency Herd Hierarchy

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Miami Heat on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Hawks-Heat prediction and pick. The Hawks are the only team that really has something at stake here. Atlanta is currently 42-38, a record that has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth seed. The Nets own the tiebreaker, so the Hawks need to win in order to break the tie and move into the eighth seed. The Heat, on the other hand, have nothing to play for. Miami has locked up the first seed in the Eastern Conference, making this game essentially meaningless. Regardless, the Heat are set to deploy their starters in what should be an entertaining game. Let’s cut to the chase and get to the pick.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO