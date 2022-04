NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Chow Mein Sandwich is a favorite in Fall River; Rhode Islanders rave about the New York System (a hot wiener, NOT a hot dog); and in Salem, the Chop Suey sandwich is bewitching. We end the evening with the first meal of the day, breakfast and a plate of Johnnycakes (a pancake cousin enjoyed *without* syrup)!

SALEM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO