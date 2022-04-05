ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after attempted credit union robbery

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Man sought in attempted credit union robbery. (Puyallup Police Department)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery at a credit union inside a grocery store.

Police said that at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 30s to 40s attempted to rob the GESA Credit Union inside the Safeway off Shaw Road East.

The man implied that he had a gun under his shirt and passed a note to a teller, law enforcement said.

When the teller told the man that funds were only available through the ATM, he fled.

Police said the man was seen in a 2005 red Mitsubishi Endeavor.

However, officers were able to track him down and take him into custody.

Police believe the man could be connected to four other robbery cases in Pierce County.

#Police#Robbery#The Gesa Credit Union#Safeway#Mitsubishi Endeavor
