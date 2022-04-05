Ohio lawmakers propose bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Law

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
Gabrielle Union has put the Walt Disney Company on blast for their response to Florida’s recently passed Parental Rights in Education legislation, which many are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out....
A slew of Disney employees and LGBTQ allies call Disney to show support for LGBTQ employees following Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill “Don’t Say Gay” bill. If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, schools must inform parents of students’ sexual orientation and place a notification deadline for the institutions. The bill also bans teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades kindergarten to third grade. Parents would also be able to sue schools for teaching gender identity lessons.
The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
Marvel Studios has denounced “ALL” anti-LGBTQ laws after parent company Disney’s botched response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marvel Studios said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed a new plan to provide direct payments to some state residents making less than $80,000 per year. Read on to learn more about the payments. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)
Click here to read the full article. Weekend Update tackled Russia’s fake news law, the country’s ban on car exports and Disney’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.
“Russia has passed a fake news law that makes it illegal for any organization to report information that contradicts what the government says,” co-anchor Colin Jost said, “which explains the recent headline, ‘Six-foot-five Putin Not Insane.'”
After discussing President Biden’s refusal to step into World War III and the rising gas prices nationwide, Michael Che quipped, “Russia has responded to sanctions by banning the export...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday...
On March 8, Georgia legislators proposed a bill that would prohibit discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation at private schools that receive state funding. Republican state senators introduced it on the same day the Florida Senate passed similar legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, that prohibits educators from discussing LGBTQ issues.
While a firestorm has erupted over Florida’s legislation, studios have remained largely silent about the introduction of the Georgia bill. But if it does eventually become law, arguably more Hollywood decision-makers will face tough choices given that Georgia hosts far more projects than the Sunshine State.More...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said. More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were...
A North Carolina couple looking to purchase a historic Black high school in Huntersville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission of racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, filed last month, Tyson and Regina Bates claim the commission is deliberately blocking their chances of buying Torrence-Lytle School by...
