Miami, FL

Here’s how to sore discounted admission to Miami’s best attractions and museums

By Virginia Gil
Time Out Miami
Time Out Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s true that tourists see more of Miami than locals do. If we’re being honest, the last time many of us stepped foot inside Vizcaya was to either attend a wedding or to get our quinceañera portraits taken. Shame on us. But it doesn’t have to...

www.timeout.com

Daily Florida Press

Re-introducing the city’s wildest attraction: the Tallahassee Museum

As students return to campus after spring break, it is easy to get overwhelmed or bogged down by all the responsibilities that were left behind for a week. In these high-stress times, it is important to find small ways to relax. While it may not be a convenient option to go to the shining beaches of South Florida, there are plenty of beautiful locations and attractions right here in Tallahassee to run away to. Among these attractions is the Tallahassee Museum, a local hidden gem that features wildlife, activities and history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Time Out Miami

The best places to have a good cry in Miami

We don’t know why you’ve gotten to this point. Perhaps your favorite Miami restaurant just took that amazing burger off the menu (legit problems). Or working from home means your only coworker is that long-neglected philodendron in the corner (have you considered a dog?). Or maybe it’s just time for a good soul-renewing sob to remind you of all the good that’s in the world—somewhere. Either way, it’s time to weep like Forrest just learned Jenny’s not going to make it. Here then is where you can bust out a good cry in public in Miami, places where your uncontrollable emotional breakdown will fit right in.
MIAMI, FL
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas attraction voted best pop culture museum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A place where most of Las Vegas’ iconic past goes is getting recognized in a whole new light. The Neon Museum was voted No. 1 in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Pop Culture Museum. The public...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Time Out Miami

Here are some fun ways to celebrate Miami Beach Pride this month

This month marks the return of Miami Beach Gay Pride, one of the city’s happiest celebrations–and there’s really never been a better time to recognize our LGBTQ+ family in Florida than this year. With its original springtime schedule fully in place, attendees can expect a packed 10 days of family-friendly activations, a pool party, the Legends Ball, the flagship three-day Pride festival at Lummus Park and the legendary Pride Parade to close out the incredible festivities. But that’s not all. In addition to the festival’s official celebrations, there are parties and events throughout the city where folks can celebrate Pride off the beach too. Below, are some fun ways to get involved in all things Pride this year.
MIAMI, FL
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Miami

Glossier is opening its first store in Miami

Glossier returns to Miami for good this week. The cult-favorite beauty brand is set to open its first permanent location in the Design District on Thursday, March 24, and it’s going to be glamorous. As you might recall, Glossier graced us with an adorable tropical pop-up in the spring...
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

17 ways to tell someone is not from Miami, according to Miamians

Miami is a city built by immigrants, from Cubans to Haitians to Colombians to Russians. Name a nationality, and it’s likely well represented here. In the last couple of years, it’s also become a draw for New Yorkers, Chicagoans and other U.S. city dwellers looking for better weather and cheaper rent. In fact, according to a study on Redfin, more people are moving to Miami than any other city in the country—although absolutely no one is surprised.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

This Miami Airbnb dedicated to all things spicy is the hottest getaway of the season

Get your heartburn meds ready, Miami! Moe’s Southwest Grill is launching an Airbnb dedicated to all things spicy. In honor of its new spicy chicken, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain has decked out an entire Upper Eastside apartment in wall-to-wall spicy-themed decor. The Spicy Shack is poised to be one hot vacation destination this spring, featuring a Pepper Patio, chili pepper wallpaper, a cozy burrito comforter, picante photo opps plus all kinds of red furnishings lest you forget this place is saucy. Simply put, there will be no shortage of things and corners to ‘gram.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Time Out Miami

Bebito’s Cafecito brings its delicious coffee and pastries to Time Out Market Miami

Miami and Cuban coffee—like two peas in a very caffeinated pod. This city was built on cafecito breaks and now there’s a new place to enjoy one. Opening on March 21, Bebito’s Cafecito brings its delicious coffee and pastries to Time Out Market Miami. Named for his grandfather and inspired by his family’s Cuban heritage, restaurateur Jason Odio’s Bebito’s serves all kinds of delicious caffeinated drinks as well as an assortment of Latin-inspired pastries and healthy baked goods.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Michelle Bernstein brings mouthwatering burgers to Time Out Market Miami

We’ve yet to try a Michelle Bernstein dish that we didn’t like. Fried chicken? Perfection. Arroz con pollo? Dare we say, better than Abuela’s. And burgers? There’s no hangover the Buns of Liberty Burger at Sweet Liberty cannot cure. For this reason, and many more we’re happy to expound on, is why we’re thrilled the James Beard Award winner is joining Time Out Market Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Here’s how to get your hands on the Salty Donut x Knaus Berry Farm collab before anyone else

It’s easy to love the things you can’t have, or can only get for a limited time, like Knaus Berry Farm’s cinnamon rolls, which regularly sell out. The irresistible baked goods you’ll most definitely have to stand in line for always play hard to get. If you’re not waiting in line to get them then you’re waiting for them to come back—the farm and bakery are only open from November through April.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

You can now book Bad Bunny’s trailer on Airbnb

Bad Bunny is now an Airbnb host as if the Puerto Rican rapper didn’t have enough to keep him busy. This April, the global superstar is giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime: a one-night stay in his personal 53-foot, matte-black semi-truck trailer. Following his last stop in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Time Out Miami

Miami, FL
Community Policy