Here’s how to sore discounted admission to Miami’s best attractions and museums

This month marks the return of Miami Beach Gay Pride, one of the city’s happiest celebrations–and there’s really never been a better time to recognize our LGBTQ+ family in Florida than this year. With its original springtime schedule fully in place, attendees can expect a packed 10 days of family-friendly activations, a pool party, the Legends Ball, the flagship three-day Pride festival at Lummus Park and the legendary Pride Parade to close out the incredible festivities. But that’s not all. In addition to the festival’s official celebrations, there are parties and events throughout the city where folks can celebrate Pride off the beach too. Below, are some fun ways to get involved in all things Pride this year.
