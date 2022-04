Thirteen team members qualified for state in 13 different events, some multiple timesSandy High Speech and Debate Team members are ecstatic after the best finish the school has ever seen in a district competition. Thirteen people qualified in 13 different events, many qualifying multiple times. The district competition took place the weekend of March 12. Congratulations to the following finishers: State Qualifiers: • Jolene Crane and Sydney Sparr: District champions in public forum debate • Allie Bayer and Devon Yoder: Second place in public forum debate • Brekkan Richardson and Lydia Stark: District champions in parliamentary debate • Sam...

SANDY, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO