Big Rapids golfers eye more championship success

Big Rapids golfers hope to take another aim at state title success this season. (File photo)

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids golf coach Mark Posey makes it very clear:

Away with state runner-up finishes. It’s time to go after another state title.

The season is slated to start at Chippewa Hills on Friday.

Last season, Big Rapids was 2021 Division 3 Runner up and CSAA and regional champions.

Two key players graduated from last year’s team.

“Dawson Currie and Brett Lilienthal, both are great kids who never finished worse than second at the state finals,” Posey said. “They lost their junior year to COVID which was hard because it was a big year for their development.

“Dawson had a great state finals on a tough course and set his personal best both days. It was a great way to end his high school season. Brett played solid at the state finals and was great in bringing along the underclassmen to get them ready for tournament golf.”

Among the returning players is senior Luke Welch, who is a two-time first team all state player.

“I expect that he will be one of the best players in the state this year,” Posey said. “He has the skills and needs to put it together in tournaments.”

Junior Kyle Schroeder “had a great sophomore year where he learned to play tournament golf,” Posey said. “He lost his freshmen year to COVID. We expect that he will continue to develop and work on his mental game and short game which will help with his scoring.”

Sophomore Preston Young “had a great freshmen year,” Posey added. “He learned a lot about playing in tournaments and put in some good rounds at regionals and the state finals.”



Senior Brendan Pippin “is looking forward to a good year. He learned a lot about how to play golf last year and will contribute to our success.”

Junior Jack Ruggles “also is excited about playing this year,” Posey said. “He put in a lot of work last year and will make this team better.”

Sophomore Zach Steers “also had a good freshmen year where the competition was good for him,” Posey said. “He has put in a lot of work last summer and this winter and is excited about the year.

“We have a bunch of freshmen that have been working hard and show a lot of promise. It will be interesting to see how they develop and learn. I really believe that we have a big upside. We have the components and attitudes to get better. We will have to work hard but a CSAA championship, regional and state championship is not out of reach.”

Posey likes his team’s depth.

“We are getting everyone a lot of playing time and giving them a chance to develop,” he said. “We need time and a lot of practice. We have to do a better job of making our practices more productive.”

The Cardinals hope to win another CSAA title.

“I’m not sure how strong the league is,” Posey said. “I hope that we are good enough to compete for the league title. We have three first-team all-CSAA players back and an honorable mention player, too.

“We would like to move on from four straight runner up finishes in Division 3 and get our second state championship. We’re proud of our history but it is time to get a little more greedy and work a little harder.”

