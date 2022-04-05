NH man allegedly robbed the same Tewksbury bank twice in one month

Eric Mohan was arrested in New Hampshire.

Eric Mohan Tewksbury Police Department

A Manchester, New Hampshire man is accused of robbing the same bank twice in one month.

Eric Mohan, 47, has been charged by a warrant with armed robbery while masked and unarmed robbery.

Tewksbury police said in a news release that the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. was robbed by an unarmed man on March 7.

Then, on March 30, police said, the Salem Five Bank was robbed again, this time by someone who was armed.

Tewksbury police detectives said their investigation led to identifying Mohan as a suspect in connection with the robberies.

On Monday, April 4, Mohan was arrested by police in Hampton, New Hampshire, police said. Hampton police have also charged Mohan with a robbery in Hampton.

Mohan is expected to appear in court in New Hampshire on Tuesday. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is working to have Mohan transferred to Massachusetts.

Police said Mohan is a suspect in other open cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.