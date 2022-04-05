ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

NH man allegedly robbed the same Tewksbury bank twice in one month

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Eric Mohan was arrested in New Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BVMq_0f0OhLyz00
Eric Mohan Tewksbury Police Department

A Manchester, New Hampshire man is accused of robbing the same bank twice in one month.

Eric Mohan, 47, has been charged by a warrant with armed robbery while masked and unarmed robbery.

Tewksbury police said in a news release that the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. was robbed by an unarmed man on March 7.

Then, on March 30, police said, the Salem Five Bank was robbed again, this time by someone who was armed.

Tewksbury police detectives said their investigation led to identifying Mohan as a suspect in connection with the robberies.

On Monday, April 4, Mohan was arrested by police in Hampton, New Hampshire, police said. Hampton police have also charged Mohan with a robbery in Hampton.

Mohan is expected to appear in court in New Hampshire on Tuesday. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is working to have Mohan transferred to Massachusetts.

Police said Mohan is a suspect in other open cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Comments / 2

Related
WMUR.com

Man charged with robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Manchester man has been charged with robbing banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Eric Mohan, 47, was arrested by law enforcement officers from both states and the FBI as he left a bank that had just been robbed in Hampton, investigators said. According to court...
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

NH Man Charged in Puppy Kidnapping: Police

A 20-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire is accused of stealing a Rottweiler puppy from a woman's porch, according to police. Manchester Police said surveillance video shows Justin LaClair wandering around the property, and then in another video he is seen holding the puppy in his arms. The puppy was later found unharmed in an alleyway off Union Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Manchester, NH
City
Salem, NH
City
Tewksbury, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Nh#The Salem Five Bank
WCVB

Man hits, shoots, kills nephew outside Cambridge District Court, DA says

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities say a man who was seeking an extension of a restraining order against his nephew struck him in a Massachusetts courthouse parking lot and then shot him multiple times. The fatal shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot behind the Cambridge District Courthouse on...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
WUPE

Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to be Buried Without a Casket or Coffin?

We recently featured a story about backyard burials in which we learned that it's legal to be buried on your property in Massachusetts...well kind of. Get more details on that story by going here. Taking it a step further, you may wonder if you have to bury your loved one in a casket or coffin, by law, in Massachusetts. With the past two years making it difficult for many Massachusetts families to make ends meet, one may want to look into a less expensive burial service. Perhaps, it was in the deceased's wishes, not to be buried in any type of vault. In addition, some may want to choose a green burial option.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bangor Daily News

Maine driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Sabattus dies

A Bowdoinham man charged in a hit-and-run death in Sabattus last year has died. David Veinott, 38, was accused of fatally hitting 28-year-old Renata Schalk and leaving the scene last September. An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Veinott on multiple charges in March. A deputy district attorney confirmed that Venoitt...
SABATTUS, ME
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy