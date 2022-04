On Monday, April 4, Mayor McNamara declared April 2022 to be Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Month. As I’ve reflected on the significance of that proclamation, I am humbled by the support that the Rockford community has shown to Habitat over the years, honored to walk alongside the individuals and families who have partnered with us in their journey to homeownership, and grateful for the chance to be a part of the Habitat story in Rockford. ...

