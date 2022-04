Tyson Bagent has enjoyed much success throughout his football life. From his high school days as quarterback for Martinsburg, where he guided the Bulldogs to two West Virginia Class AAA championships, to leading Shepherd University through a 10-1 regular season all the way to the 2021 NCAA Division II semifinals, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior has more than proved his worth.

