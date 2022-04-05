ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois state rep Katie Stuart unable to define 'woman'

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 3 days ago

Illinois State Representative Katie Stuart was pressed for a definition of a woman by State Rep. Blaine Wilhour . Stewart after a long pause, Stuart finally cobbled together a weak response to Wilhour's question. Wilhour posed the question when Stuart was attempting to pass a resolution celebrating Title IX.

"If we are going to pass legislation pertaining to women, we must be able to define it," said Wilhour.

Rep. Wilhour said that he did not plan on confronting Stuart, however, when the opportunity presented itself he took it. Wilhour says that it is time that we start pushing back on these people. Wilhour supports Title IX and recognizes that it was put in place to protect girls and women. If you are interested in the full interview, you can find it in the podcast , or audio above.

