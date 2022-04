MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said an Ocala couple in their 90s who left their home to visit family in South Florida and never arrived has been found safe. Marion County deputies said Wendall Crist, 93, and Joan Crist, 90, left their home on Southwest 95th Ave. to meet family in Ft. Lauderdale but never made it. A search was launched for the couple before they were found safe Tuesday afternoon.

OCALA, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO