Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Zoo among those hiding birds as avian flu spreads across US

 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Zoo and other zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.

"Eagles, the emus, the penguins, the flamingos. If you think about all the animals of bird species we have at the zoo, they all are being housed indoors right now," said Rachel Metz, with the Philadelphia Zoo.

"There are still a lot of other animals people can see here at the zoo, including the rhinoceros, the giraffe, the great apes, the goats...so it's still an excellent experience even without the birds being out."

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. It would be especially upsetting for zoos to have to kill any of the endangered or threatened species in their care.

"It would be extremely devastating," said Maria Franke, who is the manager of welfare science at Toronto Zoo, which has less than two dozen Loggerhead Shrike songbirds that it's breeding with the hope of reintroducing them into the wild. "We take amazing care and the welfare and well being of our animals is the utmost importance. There's a lot of staff that has close connections with the animals that they care for here at the zoo."

Toronto Zoo workers are adding roofs to some outdoor bird exhibits and double-checking the mesh surrounding enclosures to ensure it will keep wild birds out.

Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.

So far, no outbreaks have been reported at zoos, but there have been wild birds found dead that had the flu.

Most of the steps zoos are taking are designed to prevent contact between wild birds and zoo animals. In some places, officials are requiring employees to change into clean boots and don protective gear before entering bird areas.

When bird flu cases are found in poultry, officials order the entire flock to be killed because the virus is so contagious. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that zoos might be able to avoid that by isolating infected birds and possibly euthanizing a small number of them.

Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said she is optimistic after talking with state and federal regulators.

"They all agree that ordering us to depopulate a large part of our collection would be the absolute last-ditch effort. So they're really interested in working with us to see what we can do to make sure that we're not going to spread the disease while also being able to take care of our birds and not have to euthanize," Woodhouse said.

Among the precautions zoos are taking is to keep birds in smaller groups so that if a case is found, only a few would be affected. The USDA and state veterinarians would make the final decision about which birds had to be killed.

"Euthanasia is really the only way to keep it from spreading," said Luis Padilla, who is vice president of animal collections at the Saint Louis Zoo. "That's why we have so many of these very proactive measures in place."

The National Aviary in Pittsburgh - the nation's largest -- is providing individual health checks for each of its roughly 500 birds. Many already live in large glass enclosures or outdoor habitats where they don't have direct exposure to wildlife, said Dr. Pilar Fish, the aviary's senior director of veterinary medicine and zoological advancement.

Kansas City Zoo CEO Sean Putney said he's heard a few complaints from visitors, but most people seem OK with not getting to see some birds. "I think our guests understand that we have what's in the best interests of the animals in mind when we make these decisions even though they can't get to see them," Putney said.

Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn't jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This new bird flu is already been referred to as the worst outbreak since 2015 when 50 million birds either died or were slaughtered.

Associated Press Writers David Pitt contributed to this report from Des Moines, Iowa, Lindsay Whitehurst contributed from Salt Lake City, Julie Watson contributed from San Diego, Chris Grygiel contributed from Seattle and Tom Tait contributed from Las Vegas.

Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
NBC Chicago

DNR Confirms Avian Flu in Wild Birds in 3 Michigan Counties

Avian influenza has been confirmed in wild birds found in three southeastern Michigan counties, the state Department of Natural Resources says. The DNR announced Thursday that highly pathogenic avian influenza had been detected in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County and in a mute swan from Monroe County.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Closes Aviaries, Moves Birds Indoors To Head Off Avian Flu

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll likely notice a conspicuous change: some of the birds are missing from their habitats. The zoo announced on Tuesday it has temporarily closed its aviaries and staff have brought a number of bird species behind the scenes, preventative steps the zoo is taking to protect its feathered denizens from the avian flu. “We’ve taken these steps out of an abundance of care to limit contact between migrating wild birds, which can spread avian flu, and our collection of rare and endangered birds,” Maryland Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said. While...
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Birds at NH animal sanctuary euthanized due to avian flu

Dozens of birds at an animal sanctuary in New Hampshire were euthanized after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu strain. WMUR-TV reports state officials said it's the first confirmed diagnosis of the strain in domestic birds in New Hampshire, and the owners of Pumpkin Wall Farm animal sanctuary in Derry said they’re devastated.
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo takes precautions to protect its birds from avian flu

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Seneca Park Zoo is taking precautions to protect some of its birds from the avian flu, which scientists have recently detected in New York State. The zoo is taking precautions by moving some of its typically outdoor birds inside and will monitor flu detections in the state, according to Communications Coordinator Donato DiRenzo.
KSNT News

Kansas zoos take precautions with bird flu outbreak

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia , the Topeka Zoo and the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan are all taking precautions after a strain of bird flu has been discovered in wild Kansas birds. The zoos, which have large populations of exotic birds, are taking action to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic […]
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Zoo reacts to local avian flu cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local cases of avian flu has triggered a continuation of enhanced protocols at Peoria Zoo. According to a Peoria Park District press release, the protocols were triggered by cases that were confirmed in McLean County over the weekend. “At this time, we’re looking at increased...
KMOV

STL Zoo closes bird house due to spreading bird flu

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Zoo closed its bird house to the public as a precautionary measure due to the spreading bird flu. The bird house and Cypress Swamp will be closed until further notice. A case of the bird flu was confirmed Wednesday in St. Louis County, making it six total discovered cases in Missouri this spring.
