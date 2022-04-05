ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeeville, AL

Storms rip through Coffeeville causing widespread damage Tuesday

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ui2PL_0f0OgkOJ00

COFFEEVILLE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – It was just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when strong storms moved across Coffeeville leaving a trail of damage behind. Part of a home’s roof was torn off as strong winds ripped through Coffeeville.

A home on Ice Plant Road is one of 5 homes that took a hit Tuesday morning, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Roy Waite. We’re told the other homes had minor roof damage. The metal roof of a large barn was also peeled away as the storm raced across Clarke County, leaving wood and metal thrown across properties.

“No injuries have been reported. Everyone I’ve talked to said they heard the warning and knew it was coming and then it was over in a matter of seconds,” said Waite.

Waite tells us an elderly couple was inside the Ice Plant Road home watching severe weather coverage on tv when they knew it was time to take cover.

“They said they were listening to it on the tv and they did know about the warning, they heard the message about there being a tornado debris signature,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277ZcZ_0f0OgkOJ00
Radar indicating debris signature over Coffeeville Tuesday morning. (WKRG)

He says dozens of large trees were pushed over or completely uprooted as the strong winds targeted Highway 69. Viewers also sent us photos of tree damage near West Bend Road showing just how powerful the winds were. Trees were snapped which made it tough for anyone to navigate.

Mayor Dwight Pugh issued a statement following this morning’s storm:

“This morning Coffeeville and surrounding communities were hit with severe storms. While there were no injuries there was significant damage to some homes and property.  I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the Mayors in our neighboring cities and towns who offered to send help our way. If anyone had damage to homes or property that we do not know about please call town hall 251-276-3266 and let us know. Again thank you to the Mayors of Thomasville, Fulton, Grove Hill, and Jackson. Thank you to Clarke County road and bridge dept.  ALDOT, West Bend/Bethel FD, Clarke County Sheriffs office, Clarke County EMA office, Clarke County E911 dispatchers and there were others as well that offered resources from outside of Clarke County.”

Monroe County also dealt with tree damage Tuesday. Hwy 21 near Monroe Sausage and Scotch Plywood, Hwy 47 North, Grant Blvd and Hwy 41 North were all impacted with tree damage by midday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Schools closing in preparation for potential severe weather

(WKRG) — With Tuesday being a WKRG News 5 Weather Aware day, there is a chance for potential severe weather to sweep through our area of the Gulf Coast. Some schools are preparing now due to the anticipation of severe weather. The following school closures are broken down by county. Alabama Clarke County Clarke County […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grove Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Jackson, AL
City
Fulton, AL
City
Coffeeville, AL
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Tornado#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday. It will also be a breezy day with strong winds from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to wrap up the work week, but below normal temperatures remain. Highs on […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy