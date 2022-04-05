ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police chief’s new home burglarized, neighbors say

By April Thompson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRIhz_0f0OgdDE00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Neighbors say burglars broke into a new home in East Memphis where Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis is getting ready to move.

They said Davis’ home and another still under construction were hit around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The thieves tore out furnaces and pulled out appliances like washers and dryers, then left them in a nearby yard, according to a police report.

Neighbors said the burglars got to a muddy area and couldn’t go any further, so they abandoned their loot.

One of the homes is just getting the electricity installed and is not ready for move-in, but those on Davis’ street said her house is practically finished, and she and family were supposed to move in any day.

It’s not the first time the new police chief has been a crime victim. In January, someone broke into Davis’ car while she was shopping at a store and stole her secondary duty weapon.

Memphis Police chief’s gun stolen from vehicle in Cordova

Neighbors said they don’t know whether this crime was random or targeted, but some feel it was an inside job by someone who knew what was in the house.

They also said they heard there was no forced entry, and that a window may have been left open.

Still, Davis’ new neighbors said they are excited to have the police chief in their community.

“It make me safe having her live her because I know they will be watching her house very well,” said one of her neighbors.

“We’re moving forward”: Mayor Strickland speaks on police chief’s stolen gun

“I am not really worried about it. I think it was somebody knew things were going into a new house and getting ready to move into, because all these have been built since I moved here and nobody has had any trouble,” another neighbor said.

There are plenty of cameras in the community. Neighbors said police have been looking at them, and one camera actually may have caught the thieves in the act.

So far we haven’t been told of any arrest.

“I think she is gonna have some security on house like we all do and we are gonna be very vigilant and careful for one another from now on,” her neighbor said.

We have asked Memphis Police for comment on the burglary. We are waiting to hear back.

NEXT: Four charged after Raleigh rideshare carjacking Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for endangered missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Carjacking#Crime
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting into home with family inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man on multiple charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after firing shots into a South Memphis apartment. Jeramiah Hodges has been charged after police said he fired shots into an apartment with several of his own family members still inside. This incident happened in August 2020 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WAFB

Alleged drug dealer’s home burglarized moments after arrest, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Nine people are behind bars after deputies arrested a woman on drug charges whose home was burglarized moments later, officials say. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal began when deputies served a warrant for Anna Nuccio, 45, at a home on Holland Road in Ponchatoula. While speaking to a man at the front door, deputies noticed Nuccio exiting from the rear of the house. She was taken into custody and deputies found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, officials say.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WREG

Woman wanted in connection to Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven. Memphis Police say several individuals were fighting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25. As individuals got into a black four-door sedan and started to leave, an individual in the car fired several shots. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy