Pasquotank County, NC

1 taken to hospital after crash in Pasquotank County

By Sarah Fearing
 3 days ago

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Pasquotank County Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and a possible entrapment at 8:07 a.m. in the area of 440 N. Hughes Boulevard.

Elizabeth City firefighters arrived on scene and found a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger truck and an SUV. One person was entrapped.

Pasquotank-Camden EMS took one person to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. That person was then taken by Nightingale to another location.

Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management officials said they did not know where the person was taken, the extent of their injuries, or their condition.

All lanes of traffic were blocked on Hughes Boulevard as first responders worked the scene. The roadway later reopened.

