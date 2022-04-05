ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

ELECTION 2022: James Vines for Polk County Commission District 1

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

Note: On Polktoday.com this year for the campaign season, we are allowing every candidate in the race who wishes to submit a statement to do so for publication. These statements are being printed in the order in which they are received, and without any spelling or grammar edits.

Feel free to leave a comment in support of a candidate, or to submit a questions which we will be sending out to candidates later this month. – KtE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnqAe_0f0OgG6d00
James Vines

For everything there is a season, and there comes a time to make a change. On May 24th, you the people of Polk County have an opportunity to make that change. My name is James Vines, and I would appreciate your vote as I seek the Republican nomination for county commissioner.

I believe that Polk County has a bright future, and I would like to represent you as we embrace that future together. As a veteran, retired law enforcement officer and current small business owner, I know what it takes to solve problems, live and work each and every day. Having been born and raised in this area, I have strong connections to many of the same people and places that many of you do.

If you choose to let me represent you, I pledge to work hard to give Polk County fair and honest government and I further pledge that I will not seek to make a seat on the County Commission a second career.

I will limit myself to two terms if elected.

So on May 24th, 2022, vote for me James Vines for County Commissioner.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050szA_0f0OgG6d00

Comments / 0

Related
The Augusta Chronicle

Who is running for Screven County’s school board, commission elections?

Election Day is on Nov. 8, and Screven County has four government seats on the ballot. Here are the positions going on the ballot and those running in this year’s races:. Two businessmen are fighting for a seat on the Republican ticket for Screven County’s District 1 Commissioner: sales representative Tyler Thompson and William Arthur, owner of Arthur Engineering.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
Polk County, FL
Elections
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp signs amended budget with more pay, refunds

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds. Kemp said Wednesday the state was in a unique economic position that he […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia House: No longer require permit for gun in public

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House on Friday that would abolish the requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public. The vote moves Georgia a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#County Fairs#Polk County Commission#Polktoday Com#Kte James Vines#Republican#The County Commission
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Ohio GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn't pay fair share

Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don't pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes.“The top 20% of earners in the United States pay 82% of federal income tax — and, if you do the math, and 45% to 50% don’t pay any income tax, you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share, depending on how you want to define it,” Gibbons said. The comments by Gibbons, a millionaire investment banker from Cleveland, were made in...
INCOME TAX
Polk Today

Polk Today

2K+
Followers
743
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy