ELECTION 2022: James Vines for Polk County Commission District 1

Note: On Polktoday.com this year for the campaign season, we are allowing every candidate in the race who wishes to submit a statement to do so for publication. These statements are being printed in the order in which they are received, and without any spelling or grammar edits.

Feel free to leave a comment in support of a candidate, or to submit a questions which we will be sending out to candidates later this month. – KtE

James Vines

For everything there is a season, and there comes a time to make a change. On May 24th, you the people of Polk County have an opportunity to make that change. My name is James Vines, and I would appreciate your vote as I seek the Republican nomination for county commissioner.

I believe that Polk County has a bright future, and I would like to represent you as we embrace that future together. As a veteran, retired law enforcement officer and current small business owner, I know what it takes to solve problems, live and work each and every day. Having been born and raised in this area, I have strong connections to many of the same people and places that many of you do.

If you choose to let me represent you, I pledge to work hard to give Polk County fair and honest government and I further pledge that I will not seek to make a seat on the County Commission a second career.

I will limit myself to two terms if elected.

So on May 24th, 2022, vote for me James Vines for County Commissioner.







