Public Safety

Family: Man killed by GRPD is Patrick Lyoya

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily tells us that the man killed is Patrick Lyoya....

www.woodtv.com

The Independent

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Akron Beacon Journal

'What happened?' Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Akron wants answers

Police say officers shot one of the two men found dead Feb. 22 in the living room of a home on Ritchie Avenue in West Akron, but details still aren't being released. And additional body camera footage released this week is incomplete. Though police were at the scene for nearly 17 minutes before two officers fired four rounds into the home, a new city law requiring the prompt release of body camera footage only requires police to share up to 60 seconds of footage prior to the use of deadly force, and nothing after it.
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Oregon man convicted of killing mom, trying to hire inmate to kill rest of his family

HILLSBORO, Ore. (TCD) -- A Tualatin man was found guilty last week of several charges related to the murder of his mother and attempted murder of his siblings. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that on March 15, a jury convicted Michael Stuart Ross of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Public Safety
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man accused of killing family wants trial moved

A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. An Iowa native won more than $80,000 on a new Netflix baking competition. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

