ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany middle school students mourn young teen's death

By Spencer Conlin
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany’s William S. Hackett Middle School community mourned the loss of one of its own on Tuesday. “He was a member of our basketball team,” Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams said. “Teachers enjoyed having him in class. He had a great personality.”. On Monday,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Calls are growing louder to investigate the death of a 12-year-old North Side Middle School student. Family members said Rio Allred died by suicide earlier this week after they claim she was bullied at school. On Wednesday, over 500 people attended a candlelight vigil in Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle School#Albany City School
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
KXII.com

Tishomingo mourns 6 high school students killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - 6 girls were killed in a car crash on Tuesday in Tishomingo. Their identities have not been revealed however they were all female and students at Tishomingo High School. The community is now processing this tragedy that superintendent Bobby Waitman said has touched every aspect of...
TISHOMINGO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Union

Albany to experiment with bus monitors before middle school realignment

ALBANY — Hoping to ease transportation worries around Albany's middle school enrollment redesign, which may have some students attending school farther from home next year, school officials are working on a plan to put hall monitors on bus routes as early as this spring. The district has several vacancies...
ALBANY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Teen charged in baby’s death

A months-long investigation into the December death of a newborn boy led to the arrest of his 17-year-old mother from Citrus Springs. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took Sierra Mae Meriedeth into custody Tuesday, March 22, on a warrant charging her as an adult with aggravated child manslaughter, according to court documents obtained Friday. Meriedeth’s bond was set at $30,000.
CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
CBS Denver

Middle School Students Display Art At 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Students from Quist Middle School will have their art on display at the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Staff members from the DA’s office worked with 8th grade students to create the display. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office) The project started last October and resulted in more than 80 oil pastels and 60 butterflies that represent the students’ take on the wonders of the Earth. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office) Eventually the display will move to the Adams County Government Center. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KOLD-TV

Valencia Middle School student charged with assaulting classmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a male student at Valencia Middle School allegedly assaulted a classmate with a pencil. Authorities said the victim, a female student, had minor injuries and was treated at the school. The student who reportedly stabbed her...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy