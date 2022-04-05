Naval Medical Center takes down previous COVID-19 testing tent, encouraged by recent downturn of numbers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Moving forward. That’s what Naval Medical Center says they are doing after they recently took down a COVID-19 testing tent on Camp Lejeune.

Six months ago, they put up the tent in an effort to cope with the surge of testing demands.

“We’re encouraged to see where our numbers have gone not only here on base, Onslow County and the state of North Carolina, the U.S. as a whole,” said Lt. Eric Green, assistant public health emergency officer in MCIEAST.

Numbers on a downward trend.

“We’re no different here at Camp Lejeune, where we’ve seen our testing and positive numbers decrease over the last several weeks to months,” said Green.

They say they’re encouraged by what they’re seeing. So much so, they got rid of that secondary testing tent, because it was no longer needed.

“We’ve moved from the tent phase into you know, hard standing building to withstand some of the elements and the weather and just a more comfortable location for our staff,” said Green.

Officials acknowledge COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon, so they will keep monitoring the situation.

“We continue to keep our eye on the emerging variants, as we see different things occurring in different parts of the world, namely Europe, the UK, areas like that, so we can be prepared, be prepared, should a new variant emerge,” said Green.

And coming up, they’ll have a way to get at-home testing kits into the hands of beneficiaries, helping with the national containment strategy.

“We have an event at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in which we will give two free home test kits to TRICARE beneficiaries,” said Green. “We want these test kits to get in the hands of our beneficiaries where they have access to rapid results within 15 minutes of testing. So, they can make an informed quick decision.”

The Medical Center also now administers COVID-19 tests out of the Clinic Annex from 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday.

