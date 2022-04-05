Intersection improvement project to begin in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, Kan. – Drivers on U.S. 69 will soon be unable to turn west on McKay in Frontenac.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to start an intersection improvement project at U.S. 69 and McKay Street on Monday, April 11.

Crews will close McKay Street on the west side of U.S. 69 for the duration of the project. U.S. 69 traffic will be unable to turn west on McKay at the intersection. KDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes.

KDOT awarded B & B Bridge Company of St. Paul the construction contract of $521,885.

If weather permits, KDOT expects work to be done by late July.

You can check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org , for more road conditions and construction details.

