ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontenac, KS

Intersection improvement project to begin in Frontenac

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agsxw_0f0OevvU00

FRONTENAC, Kan. – Drivers on U.S. 69 will soon be unable to turn west on McKay in Frontenac.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to start an intersection improvement project at U.S. 69 and McKay Street on Monday, April 11.

Crews will close McKay Street on the west side of U.S. 69 for the duration of the project. U.S. 69 traffic will be unable to turn west on McKay at the intersection. KDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes.

KDOT awarded B & B Bridge Company of St. Paul the construction contract of $521,885.

If weather permits, KDOT expects work to be done by late July.

You can check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org , for more road conditions and construction details.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Intersection project at Kearney and West Bypass in Springfield kicks off in two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect closed lanes and slow traffic after a major road project in north Springfield starts in two weeks. Starting the week of April 4th, Blevin’s Asphalt out of Mt. Vernon, Missouri will start working to add two right-turn lanes and widen two turn lanes at West Bypass and Kearney Street. Brad Gripka with the Missouri Department of Transportation says adding the turn lanes should take three to four months. After the turn lanes are added, new traffic lights will be added, and finally, the entire intersection will be repaved. According to MoDOT, 11 thousand drivers take Kearney street, and 16 thousand drivers take West Bypass every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WCIA

Works begins on downtown revitalization project

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton is getting some much-needed updates to its downtown. Construction is already underway to remove old light posts and awnings off the main street. It’s a project the mayor has been really eager to get done. Work has blocked some parking spaces, but business overs don’t seem to […]
PAXTON, IL
WIBW

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
KINGSDOWN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frontenac, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdot#B B Bridge Company#Kandrive Org#Koam News Now
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka finishes cleaning up ‘Tent City’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday. The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Wind topples vehicles on Kansas roads

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind is creating dangerous conditions for drivers Thursday. Strong gusts are kicking up dust and reducing visibility in some areas. The gusts are also strong enough in some areas to topple tractor-trailers and campers. The Kansas Highway Patrol posted a picture of a truck on its side on U.S. Interstate 70, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka bridge crash sends 4 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed that the southbound lanes on the Topeka Bridge have been closed due to a crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Only the northbound lanes remain open, according to Topeka police. Officers on scene tell 27 News that four people were sent to the hospital with injuries because of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Springdale, Ark. tornado now an EF-3 National Weather Service, 165 mph max winds

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Tulsa covers the area of Northwest Arkansas, including both Washington and Benton County that were affected early Wednesday morning by storms that included a tornado that formed around the NW Arkansas Mall. Preliminary NWS information ranked it an EF-2. But late Wednesday they released a more detailed report calling it an EF-3 event....
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy