ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Ebertfest is back!

WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery festival is trying to put on the best program they can. Ebertfest likes to think that we show good movies but also movie that inspire empathy. That’s because Roger Ebert’s idea for this festival was that it would show films that allowed you to get to know someone a little...

www.wcia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Reel Talk on “Ambulance” and “All The Old Knives”

Two new movies are available for viewing this weekend, and we’re getting the reel talk review with film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski. Plus, they break down the details of their giveaway happening next week for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore! Nominate your inspirational Dumbledore in your life to win prizes! Winners will be announced next week on ciLiving!
MOVIES
WCIA

The Neverland, modern-day adaptation of Peter Pan

This modern-day adaptation of J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan follows a contemporary Mohegan teen who has just arrived at a strict, new Catholic school, a place where she must follow rules she cannot see any sense in. Believing her Native American name too difficult to pronounce, the teacher calls her Wendy and informs her that her Mohegan culture and everything she cares about are never coming back. This triggers the arrival of Pan and Tink who have come to gather the Nevers (the spirits of everything and everyone who have been told they can’t exist anymore). Pan takes them to The Neverland, a refuge where nothing and no one can ever be erased. But now, even The Neverland is under threat by pirates. Can Wendy, her friends Pan and Tink, and The Neverlanders stop Hook from finding The Neverland and turning it into another place of hate and taking? Or will even The Neverland be destroyed by greed after all?
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Atlantic

Ambulance Is Classic Michael Bay Mayhem

Ambulance is an action movie with a simple hook, the kind of “high concept” story pitch that one can just imagine a Hollywood executive’s eyes lighting up at. Two bank robbers, the adoptive brothers Danny (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), hijack an ambulance after a heist gone wrong, using it to sneak by the cops. Only inside the vehicle are the flinty EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) and her critically injured patient, one of the policemen shot during the robbery. A white-knuckle citywide car chase ensues, with the brothers trying to stay one step ahead of capture as they tool across Los Angeles with their involuntary guests in tow.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Classical home listening: Germaine Tailleferre; Ruth Gipps

The prolific French composer Germaine Tailleferre (1892-1983) showed her sense of rebellion early by changing her name from Taillefesse as a rebuff to her father, who objected to her musical ambitions. For too long, her work has been neglected. In Germaine Tailleferre: Her Piano Works, Revived 1 (Grand Piano) the pianist Nicolas Horvath has embarked on an invaluable project, including several world premiere recordings.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy