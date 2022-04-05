ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

School officials: Elementary students in Bernalillo eat marijuana candy at school

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen elementary school students in Bernalillo are ok after officials say they ate marijuana edibles. The district says a student brought the items to Algodones Elementary Monday and shared them with 14 others.

The superintendent said all the students are safe and healthy. They are now looking into how the student obtained the edibles. He says the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating, and it’s unclear if any parents could be charged.

The incident comes days after retail marijuana sales began in New Mexico, and the superintendent said that brings a whole new set of challenges. He said the district is currently drafting new training material for parents.

Comments / 21

Mike Kronowit
3d ago

another instance where someone needs to be held accountable sadly that is a rarity in New Mexico

Reply
10
Guest
2d ago

How does this surprise anyone? Thank a dem today! Guess be thankful they haven’t legalized heroine. Yet...

Reply
8
Gordie Baca
2d ago

thank MLG and the Democrats for stimulating the New Mexico economy, another bright idea

Reply
5
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

