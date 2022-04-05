ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport hospital donates supplies to Ukraine

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline health care providers prepare to send aid overseas.

Surgical assistants and other team members at FHN Medical Center have gathered boxes of supplies to donate.

The donations include surplus medical supplies and instruments for procedures.

#Ukraine#Hospital#Medical Supplies#Charity#Fhn Medical Center
