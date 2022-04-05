ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Rural Nevadan accused of kidnapping now charged with murder

By SCOTT SONNER
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old Fernley woman last month fatally shot Naomi Irion and buried her body in a remote high-desert area, according to a new criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye filed the...

www.seattlepi.com

KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta woman accused of killing relative charged with murder, cruelty to elder

An arraignment hearing is set today for a La Quinta woman suspected of killing an 85-year-old relative. Charges were filed against Sally Martha Webster, 59, after she was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Rosemary Webster, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sally Webster Deputies received a report The post La Quinta woman accused of killing relative charged with murder, cruelty to elder appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

DA levies murder charges against man accused of Benicia market owner’s death

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday levied murder charges against a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Benicia market owner during a robbery on March 8. Nyzell Marquis Dubuisson appeared in Department 11 on the charges, one count of first-degree murder, with special circumstances, and two...
BENICIA, CA
The Providence Journal

Murder suspect, released on bail, now charged with tampering with witness

PROVIDENCE — A murder suspect whose release on bail elicited an outcry is facing new allegations that he tried to contact his ex-girlfriend to get her to recant her account of the shooting. State prosecutors on Thursday charged Andrew Mangru, 22, of Pawtucket, with obstruction of justice; soliciting another to commit a crime; and attempting to violate a no-contact order by asking his mother to persuade his ex-girlfriend to retract her statement about the fatal shooting of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
