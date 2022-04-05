ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek High career fair features major construction company

On April 1, Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company with a regional office in Tempe, teamed up with Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) to co-host a booth at the Queen Creek High School Career Fair 2022. Rosendin and AP shared industry, job opening and salary range opportunities to approximately 2,200 students.

Queen Creek High School’s Career Fair hosted numerous companies in 16 different fields, including agriculture, education, finance and marketing to inspire students to investigate career possibilities. Rosendin and AP spoke to potential future employees, showcasing various careers in electrical contracting, construction and general contracting.

“We were proud to return to Queen Creek High School’s Career Fair and show the students what AP and Rosendin can offer for their future,” stated Amara Boesch, regional marketing director for AP in a press release. “Encouraging these programs and students will lift up their future and our industry.”

Queen Creek High School’s annual career fair is an opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with jobs and career fields they may have previously been unaware of. With the help of more than 25 local businesses, this is a one-stop event featuring a variety of careers, fields and paths for students to explore.

“Community professionals generously volunteer their time, hosting booths to highlight their business. Students can engage, ask questions, learn about the day-to-day duties of a job and, most importantly, they can find out what certification or schooling would be required in a specific role,” stated Cara Price, college and career advisor for Queen Creek High School, in the release.

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

