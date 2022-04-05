Volunteers needed for April 23 return of Neighbors Day in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse’s one-day, community-wide event to help the elderly and disabled is making a comeback.

Neighbors Day returns April 23 after a two-year hiatus.

Throughout the day, volunteers will help with raking, turning garden beds, washing windows, and trimming shrubs.

“We’ve got shrubs and we’ve got leaves accumulation over the past two years, so we are definitely looking for a little bit of extra help in the community this year,” said Kayla Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

Volunteers can report to Trinity Lutheran Church. at 8 a.m.

Tools, materials and a free lunch will be provided.

You can register to volunteer here.

