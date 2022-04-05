ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Handgun man held after Sacramento shooting not believed to be weapon used

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ehe7A_0f0OdCbw00

After identifying a man seen carrying a gun after Sunday's deadly early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento , police have arrested a 31-year-old man on charges that are "not directly related" to the killings.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The Sacramento Police Department announced on Tuesday that Daviyonne Dawson was arrested on Monday night for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Officials said they recovered a handgun from Dawson, which "detectives do not believe ... was used in the shooting."

Six people died and 12 were injured in Sunday's shooting, which occurred blocks from Golden 1 Center near 10th and K streets. Police arrested brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, in connection with the shooting on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The younger Martin was booked on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Smiley Martin, meanwhile, is hospitalized in police custody after sustaining "injuries from gunfire" on Sunday, facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Sacramento police told The Associated Press that the elder Martin posted a video of himself brandishing a handgun on Facebook Live hours before the shooting. It's not yet known if that gun was used in the shooting. Police found a stolen handgun at the crime scene that had been converted to produce automatic gunfire.

The AP also obtained a letter from Sacramento prosecutors asking the state parole board not to release Martin early from a 10-year prison sentence. Prosecutors cited his previous convictions for possessing an assault weapon, stealing electronics from department stores and beating a girlfriend he encouraged to be a prostitute.

Dawson was released from custody on Tuesday, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office records.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, Arrested After Broad Daylight ShotSpotter Activation In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Assault Weapon#Prison#Kcbs Radio#The Associated Press#Ap
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Man arrested after shooting at North Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals Service says he shot a man near a North Memphis intersection. On December 5, 2021, Jorge Maldonado was shot to death near the intersection of Trezevant and Capewood. Authorities said another person was injured in this incident. A warrant out of Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after allegedly brandishing weapon at residents

An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a weapon at the Town and Campus Apartments Monday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court drove to the Arthur Street complex just before 7 pm and flashed a gun at multiple residents, holding it up in the air. The victims told officers that Herman pointed his firearm at them and they believed they were going to get shot.
IOWA CITY, IA
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
PBS NewsHour

Man suspected of shooting several homeless people held without bail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of shooting five homeless people in Washington and New York City — killing two of them — appeared to hold up a phone and play music after he shot one one of the victims and was caught when a longtime friend identified him after police linked the cases through ballistics evidence, telephone records and the suspect’s social media posts, prosecutors said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy