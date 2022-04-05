Handgun man held after Sacramento shooting not believed to be weapon used

After identifying a man seen carrying a gun after Sunday's deadly early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento , police have arrested a 31-year-old man on charges that are "not directly related" to the killings.

The Sacramento Police Department announced on Tuesday that Daviyonne Dawson was arrested on Monday night for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Officials said they recovered a handgun from Dawson, which "detectives do not believe ... was used in the shooting."

Six people died and 12 were injured in Sunday's shooting, which occurred blocks from Golden 1 Center near 10th and K streets. Police arrested brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, in connection with the shooting on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The younger Martin was booked on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Smiley Martin, meanwhile, is hospitalized in police custody after sustaining "injuries from gunfire" on Sunday, facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Sacramento police told The Associated Press that the elder Martin posted a video of himself brandishing a handgun on Facebook Live hours before the shooting. It's not yet known if that gun was used in the shooting. Police found a stolen handgun at the crime scene that had been converted to produce automatic gunfire.

The AP also obtained a letter from Sacramento prosecutors asking the state parole board not to release Martin early from a 10-year prison sentence. Prosecutors cited his previous convictions for possessing an assault weapon, stealing electronics from department stores and beating a girlfriend he encouraged to be a prostitute.

Dawson was released from custody on Tuesday, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office records.

