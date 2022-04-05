ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How cautious should Braves be with bringing back Ronald Acuna Jr. ?

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJArR_0f0Od8AH00

Bally Sports Broadcaster Paul Byrd joined Dukes & Bell to talk about opening day on Thursday for our Atlanta Braves and how should the team use star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. once he returns from injury?

When asked how the Braves should use Acuna coming off his ACL injury.

“I love Ronald Acuna Jr. man, he makes me nervous just running out a groundball because he only knows one speed, that’s what I love so much about him is he hits first base had. So how do you throttle him back,” Byrd said. “It’s kinda hard to do that because he only knows one way to play, you can’t play the game easy, so I would be more cautious with him on the entry. I would give him a few days off as he enters in, let him ease back in, I don’t want to send him out there and say ‘hey take it easy when you take the field’ because he can’t do that, so I’m very cautious with bringing him back in.”

Byrd talked about how the team shouldn’t rush Acuna back.

“You guys know how stacked this team is, this team won a World Series last year without Ronald Acuna Jr. so if this is the superstar, this is the next Roberto Clemente, the guy that is sweating and dropping tools all over the place and so fun to watch. As Mike Trout said the funnest most exciting player to watch in the game, I take my time with that guy and I worry about the next fifteen years, I don’t worry about how soon I can get him back in April.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman responds to Ronald Acuña comments

Freddie Freeman responded on Thursday to the comments Ronald Acuña Jr. made about him on Wednesday night. Acuña drew attention for saying he wouldn’t miss Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acuna said Thursday that his comments were blown out of proportion by the media. However, a translation of what he said reveals he had some complaints about the way Freeman treated him in his rookie year in 2018.
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Byrd
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Mike Trout
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reacts to low Hall of Fame vote total

Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
NJ.com

The secret is out: Disrespected Yankees shortstop is related to a Hall of Fame slugger (and beloved Mets legend)

TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Bally Sports Broadcaster#Dukes Bell#Acl
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy