Musk joining Twitter board gives the company new life, says SRB Ventures' Sahil Bloom

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSahil Bloom, SRB Ventures managing partner, on whether Elon...

www.cnbc.com

TheWrap

Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Asks 'Is A New Platform Need?': Changing Twitter Logo From A Bird To A Doge Would Be 'Sickkk'

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to question if a new social media platform needs to be created to challenge Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk asked if the time has come for a new platform to replace Twitter. He said the company has a unique responsibility when it comes to being the primary platform for public discourse.
BUSINESS
Elon Musk
Guy Adami
Karen Finerman
CNBC

Jack Dorsey regrets that he’s ‘partially to blame’ for the state of the internet today

Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded. Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.
BUSINESS
#Srb#Srb Ventures#Cnbc
CNBC

Cathie Wood says banks have a 'big problem' thanks to crypto

Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
MARKETS
CNBC

Resist the urge to sell everything, Jim Cramer tells investors

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors against selling off all their holdings, even as the markets continue to roil. "No matter how scared you get, most people aren't nimble enough to get out of this market and then get back in again at a good price. That's why it's a mistake to sell everything even as the market's gotten more difficult," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's New Ukraine Tweets: What Is The Tesla Chieftain Saying?

It seems that a day cannot go by without a bizarre Elon Musk tweet. This time around, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive is using his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account to question the sincerity of those supporting Ukraine’s struggle against Russia’s military invasion. What Happened: Earlier...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
pymnts

Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Three New Board Members in Deal with RC Ventures

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and activist investor Ryan Cohen appear to have put their differences aside. The home furnishings retailer added Marjorie L. Bowen, Shelly C. Lombard and Ben Rosenzweig to its board of directors as part of a cooperation agreement with Cohen and his company RC Ventures, according to a Friday (March 25) company press release.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Stepping Down From Board of Directors at Major Company

It’s been announced that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will step down from the board of directors for Endeavor. His resignation won’t actually be until the summer. However, the company went ahead and revealed his departure in its annual SEC report. The company will only have seven members on its board of directors once Musk leaves.
BUSINESS

