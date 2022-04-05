Musk joining Twitter board gives the company new life, says SRB Ventures' Sahil Bloom

Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded. Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.
