Charlotte-Douglas opens new Air Traffic Control tower

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport celebrated the grand opening of its new Air Traffic Control tower Tuesday morning.

The multimillion-dollar investment broke ground over six years ago, with the promise of future-proofing the new technology.

“Space was scarce and became increasingly non-existent as the years passed but with expansions and technology comes growth. But Charlotte had outgrown its facility before I left in April of 2002,” said Donna Chadwick, Radar Automation Manager at Charlotte TRACON.

The new radar and NextGen technology are supposed to grow with the airport and the needs of airline capacity, as renovations and additional runway construction could mean thousands of more flights.

“Challenges like COVID, supply chain issues, government shutdowns, training with the workforce, and getting all the systems online and operational at the same time was more than enough,” said Air Traffic Manager Anthony Limon.

Air Traffic Specialists believe the wait will be worth the new workstations, ergonomic design, and seamless glass cab.

Also integrated into the new air traffic control tower is a 40,000 square foot base building that houses technology but also the TRACON (Terminal Radar Control) facility. This means more secure and expedited handling of aircraft entering and exiting the Charlotte control area.

As the second tallest control tower in the country, specialists say they’ll remember the tower’s very first day and moment of operation at 02:22 am on 02/22/22.

