Louisiana Living: Choice Brands

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said. More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were...
LeShantea Jackson carefully poured steaming water over the coffee grounds, her gaze fixed on the swirling pattern. Consulting a laminated list of steps, she next poured the coffee in a cup, added milk and handed it to Robert Jones, who put the coffee in a cardboard holder for delivery. In...
Cutting Edge Countertops, Inc., started 16 years ago this month in Perrysburg with three owners and just two employees — now it’s a multi-state operation that is expanding to the Columbus area for its sixth location.
*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating
Name: Tim Martin
Job Title: Owner and designer for Ohio is Home and Red Tail Design Co.
...
Comments / 0