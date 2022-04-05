ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 246 new cases, 8 new deaths on April 5

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La . (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 246 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,233,008 and the total number of deaths to 17,154.

NOPD arrests suspected killer Tyrone Steele, local officials react

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 67 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.

