This chart shows the number of apartments of any configuration that are available in the Mission. I queried Craigslist daily for a year. I recorded the number of apartments listed for rent. I didn’t try to correct for double listings or apartments which had been rented but not removed from the list. I was simply interested in general trends. There was a steady decline in availability from the beginning of 2021 until August of the same year. Availability seemed to level off until recently. From February 2022 until now the trend has been almost straight up.

HOUSE RENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO